Police Arrest Man Posing As Ride-Share Driver For Alleged Sexual Assault

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Beverly Hills Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault where a man posed as a ride share driver.
Police say the man picked up a female passenger in a silver 2015 4-door Kia Rio in West Hollywood and drove a short distance before he pulled over in Beverly Hills and sexually assaulted the victim back in May.
Detectives using surveillance tape identified the man as 40-year-old Carlos Omar Pichinte. The car used in the suspected assault had decals from Uber and Lyft although Pichinte is not an employee of either company. He is being held on bail.
Investigators believe Pichinte may be connected to additional sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area.
“It’s definitely quite scary because you’re just getting into random cars,” a ride-share user Marisa Hebert said.
Victims of similar sexual assaults and anyone with information should call Beverly Hills Police department at (310) 285-2158 during business hours and (310) 288-2656 after business hours.
