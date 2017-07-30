Van Strikes Diners On Mid-City LA Sidewalk, 8 Injured

MID-CITY (CBSLA.com) — A van plowed into a group of people dining on a Mid-City Los Angeles sidewalk Sunday afternoon, striking and injuring at least eight people.
The driver has been arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run.
Police Sgt. C. Barlow said the driver, whose name has not been released, blew a red light and struck another car at an intersection. She said the impact caused the van to careen into the sidewalk and strike a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant at West Pico and Redondo Boulevard in the city’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.
A witness said the driver came out of the van and appeared disoriented. He jumped back into the van, prompting witnesses to hold him until officers arrived at the scene.
Authorities said the victims included a 44-year-old man who suffered critical injuries, three who were seriously hurt and four others who were taken to the hospital in fair condition.
