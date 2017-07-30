Plane Bound For California Delayed By Naked Passenger: Officials

July 30, 2017 11:11 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas was briefly delayed after a passenger removed all their clothes while boarding and approached a flight attendant.

The incident occurred Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California.

McCarran International Airport says police and medical responders took the passenger for observation.

Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the passenger received treatment after the medical episode.

KTNV reports the flight was delayed by about 30 minutes and arrived 20 minutes behind scheduled.

