Farmer’s 2-Run Double In 11th Lifts Dodgers Past Giants

July 30, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: Dodgers, Giants, Kyle Farmer, MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the 11th inning in his first major league at-bat lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to their eighth straight win, 3-2 over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

Corey Seager doubled down the right-field line with one out for his third hit of the game and Justin Turner was walked intentionally. Farmer then lined a 3-2 pitch from Luis Suarez (0-1) down the right-field line, scoring both runners for the Dodgers’ 31st comeback victory.

Joe Panik had given the Giants a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning with a single up the middle through a drawn-in infield that scored Kelby Tomlinson from third.

The Dodgers won for the 39th time in 45 games, and completed their 14th sweep this season. Los Angeles turned a season-high five double plays as they improved to 26-3 at home since June 7.

Pedro Baez (3-1) got the last two outs in the top of the 11th.

