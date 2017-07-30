Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari Injures Thumb After Throwing Punch In Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Clippers Forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a right thumb injury after throwing a punch during a European exhibition game for Italy.
Gallinari, 28, got into a scuffle with Netherlands’ Jito Kok during the game, causing an injury to his right thumb.
He is expected to make a full recovery and no surgery is expected, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Gallinari will miss the Eurobasket tournament in Italy, but is expected to be fully recovered for Clippers training camp, ESPN reports.
Gallinari signed a four-year deal with the Clippers in July as part of a sign-and-trade agreement from the Denver Nuggets.
