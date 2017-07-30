Oh Baby! Photographer Recreates Disney Princesses With Sleeping Babies

July 30, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Babies, Baby, baby photography, belly beautiful portraits, Disney, disney princess

PLACER COUNTY (CBSLA.com) — A photographer and mother from Northern California created a photo shoot featuring six babies, each one dressed as a different Disney princess.

Karen Marie, a photographer from Roseville, Calif. tells Babble she watched her visions “come alive” during the 8-hour shoot in her studio.

The collection features six Disney princesses including Cinderella, Ariel, Jasmine and her favorite – Sleeping Beauty.

“My favorite part about photographing babies is knowing in my heart how much these images will mean to families for generations to come,” Marie tells Babble.

The 36-year-old photographer, who specializes in maternity and newborn photography, says she started off working as a labor and delivery nurse and child birth educator. A few years later, the mother of three created a photography business, Belly Beautiful Portraits.

Marie’s photographs have gained popularity online and her business has 18.5k followers on Instagram.

Although Marie says working with the six babies was “very difficult,” she says the end results are worth it.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch