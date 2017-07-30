Oh Baby! Photographer Recreates Disney Princesses With Sleeping Babies

PLACER COUNTY (CBSLA.com) — A photographer and mother from Northern California created a photo shoot featuring six babies, each one dressed as a different Disney princess.
Karen Marie, a photographer from Roseville, Calif. tells Babble she watched her visions “come alive” during the 8-hour shoot in her studio.
These six lovely little princesses were featured on @babble yesterday! A big thank you to all who helped make this session happen! @sewtrendyaccessories @wooleydreams #bellybeautifulportraits #newbornphotographer #newbornphotography #newborn #inspirepregnancy #disney #californiaphotographer #californianewbornphotographer #princess #disneyprincess #instalike #instapicture #photooftheday #baby #beautyandthebeast #cinderella #thelittlemermaid #sleepingbeauty #alladin #snowwhite #newborngirl #beautiful
The collection features six Disney princesses including Cinderella, Ariel, Jasmine and her favorite – Sleeping Beauty.
“My favorite part about photographing babies is knowing in my heart how much these images will mean to families for generations to come,” Marie tells Babble.
The 36-year-old photographer, who specializes in maternity and newborn photography, says she started off working as a labor and delivery nurse and child birth educator. A few years later, the mother of three created a photography business, Belly Beautiful Portraits.
Marie’s photographs have gained popularity online and her business has 18.5k followers on Instagram.
Part of your world 🐠beautiful gown by @sewtrendyaccessories #flounderfish by @wooleydreams #bellybeautifulportraits #newbornphotographer #newbornphotography #newborn #inspirepregnancy #disney #californiaphotographer #californianewbornphotographer #princess #disneyprincess #instalike #instapicture #photooftheday #baby #beauty #newborngirl #beautiful #disneybaby #bestnewbornphotographer #underthesea #dinglehopper #mermaid #ariel #arielprincess #oceanbaby #thelittlemermaid
Although Marie says working with the six babies was “very difficult,” she says the end results are worth it.
One Comment