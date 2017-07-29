Man Killed When Gunmen Open Fire At Cerritos Homeless Camp

CERRITOS (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for two gunmen who killed one man and wounded a second in a shooting at a Cerritos homeless encampment Friday night.
At approximately 8:35 p.m., two suspects walked up to an encampment in the area of Artesia Boulevard, near the San Gabriel riverbed, and opened fire on a 31-year-old Hispanic man, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. A 21-year-old Hispanic man was also struck by gunfire.
The suspects then ran from the scene.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the 31-year-old victim died, the sheriff’s department said. The 21-year-old man was treated and released.
The suspects, described as two Hispanic men between 30 and 40 years of age, remain at large.
Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 323-890-5500.
