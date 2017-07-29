Corona Police Shoot, Injure Suspect Following Chase In Norco

NORCO (CBSLA.com) – A suspect was shot and wounded by Corona police in the Norco area following a pursuit early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Parkridge Avenue and 1st Street.
The incident began when Corona police responded to a report of a man with a gun, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s spokesperson. Officers responded and found a suspect in a vehicle.
After a short pursuit, the suspect was shot and wounded, the sheriff’s department said. There was no word on his condition.
No officers were hurt in the incident. The exact circumstances of the incident were not confirmed. It was unclear if a weapon was found at the scene or if any other suspects were involved.
The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation. The public was advised to avoid the area of Parkridge Avenue and 1st Street.
One Comment