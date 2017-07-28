UC Irvine Under Fire For Rescinding Freshman Admission Offers

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of incoming freshman at the University of California, Irvine, have had their admission offers rescinded – some without any explanation – just weeks before the start of the fall semester.

More than 500 offers have been withdrawn, according to the Orange County Register, with more than half of those related to transcript issues.

UCI officials say all admission offers are provisional until final grades and other records are received by the school’s July 1 deadline.

According to the UCI Associated Students group (ASUCI) , some students say despite sending in their transcripts prior to the deadline, they were told by the UCI admissions office the transcripts were not on file.

In some cases, students with a “completely clean file” have been rescinded “without explanation”, according to ASUCI.

A joint statement signed by the ASUCI executive cabinet calls for UCI to recognize the admissions errors and establish a “special transfer agreement” that would allow affected students to have guarnteed admission as transfer students “from the community college of their choice”.

Some students took to social media in reaction to the news.

people are getting their admission status taken away for UCI… pic.twitter.com/LemzKQoXLu — ˗ˏˋ jennisa ˎˊ˗ (@blissfulnight) July 20, 2017

wait is UCI really rescinding admission offers? lmfao this school is W I L D — 👀 (@santacrusade) July 20, 2017