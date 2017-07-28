Standoff With Attempted Murder Suspect Forces Evacuations In East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Several homes in an East Los Angeles neighborhood were evacuated due to a standoff with a barricaded attempted murder suspect Friday.
The incident got underway at around 11:05 a.m. when the suspect was found barricaded at a residence in the 3500 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Surrounding homes were evacuated and the roadway was shut down.
The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and set up a perimeter. The standoff came to an end sometime before 1:15 p.m., when the suspect peacefully surrendered, LASD said. Cesar Chavez Avenue was reopened and people were allowed back into their homes.
The identity of the suspect, who is wanted by Monterey Park police, was not revealed.
