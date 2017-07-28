Riverside Music Instructor Arrested For Lewd Act With Child

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A Riverside music instructor has been arrested for a lewd act with a child under the age of 14, police said Friday.
Nathaniel Hernandez was a arrested in Moreno Valley Thursday, three weeks after the Riverside Police Department began its investigation into a “child annoyance” incident that occurred in the neighborhood of Orangecrest.
Since Hernandez had access to children, it is believed there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.
