Riverside Music Instructor Arrested For Lewd Act With Child

Since music teacher Nathaniel Hernandez had access to children, police believed there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. July 28, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Alleged Teacher Sex Abuse, Lewd Act on a Child, Riverside
Music teacher Nathaniel Hernandez. (PHOTO: Riverside Police Department)
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A Riverside music instructor has been arrested for a lewd act with a child under the age of 14, police said Friday.

Nathaniel Hernandez was a arrested in Moreno Valley Thursday, three weeks after the Riverside Police Department began its investigation into a “child annoyance” incident that occurred in the neighborhood of Orangecrest.

Since Hernandez had access to children, it is believed there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

