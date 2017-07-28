Mission Viejo Massage Parlor Owner Accused Of Sexual Assault Back At Work

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A massage therapist in Mission Viejo is out on bail after his arrest for multiple accusations of sexual assault at his massage parlor.
Qing Dai, 40, was arrested and booked on one count of sexual battery Thursday. Since May, two women have come forward accusing Dai of molesting them during massages at Sunny Massage, which is located in a strip mall on Alicia Parkway.
During the course of the investigation into Dai, it was discovered two more customers had previously come forward with similar allegations, the Orange County Sheriff said in a press release.
One customer pointed him out to CBS2 News at the massage parlor Friday. When reporter Stacey Butler tried to talk to him while he was sitting outside Sunny, he ran away.
Authorities say that, based on how long Dai has been the registered owner of the business, they believe there may be more victims out there.
