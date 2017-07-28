Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – July 31

Melrose Rooftop Cinema Presents: “LA Confidential”
E.P. & L.P.
603 N. La Cienega Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(877) 435-9849
www.melroserooftopcinema.com
Melrose Rooftop Cinema is the newest outdoor screening experience on the block, offering elevated, rooftop screenings of cult classics and new releases. Cozy up tonight with your personal headset and be transported into 1950s Los Angeles with a screening of “LA Confidential.” Cinema snacks are available for purchase, as are drinks from the adjoining L.P. bar. Treat yourself to dinner and a show by ordering the three-course “Express Menu” dinner at E.P. Restaurant before the screening.
National Night Out
OUE Skyspace L.A.
633 West Fifth Street #840
Los Angeles, CA 90071
www.oue-skyspace.com
California’s tallest open-air observation deck is hosting National Night Out, an event held all over the U.S. aiming to strengthen the relationship between the community and local law enforcement by bringing them together for a night of fun. Tonight’s “National Night Out In The Clouds” will include carnival activities, food, magic show and face painting, and of course slides down the 45 foot long, all-glass Skyslide 1,000 feet above the city.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Various Locations
What better way to beat the summer heat than by celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day! In honor of the day, CREAM will be selling handcrafted mini ice cream sandwiches for just a penny, the original cost when they were invented in 1900. Frankland’s Crab & Co is celebrating by offering an insane new ice cream sandwich mashup made up of all of pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee’s favorite desserts, while kids visiting Casa Vega will be treated to a complimentary, chocolate-dipped churro ice cream sandwich (with kid’s meal purchase). Always budget-friendly, and always delicious Diddy Riese is an L.A. staple in the ice cream sandwich game, offering a dozen ice cream flavors to sandwich between 10 different cookie flavors.
“Heisenberg”
Mark Taper Forum
135 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
It’s the last week to see the highly acclaimed play “Heisenberg.” While the name may conjure up images of a meth-selling New Mexican, this is in fact about two strangers who meet in a crowded London train station. After Georgie unexpectedly plants a kiss on much older Alex, the two enter a fascinating and life-changing game. The entire show is performed by Tony nominee Denis Arndt, and Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe winning actress Mary-Louise Parker.
7th Annual Brew at the L.A. Zoo
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-4200
www.lazoo.org
One of the zoo’s most popular events is back with another night of beer sampling from over 50 local craft and microbreweries. While you sip your suds, enjoy the rare opportunity to visit with the animals after hours, check out some pop-up zookeeper talks, and dance the night away to live music and DJ sets. VIP Lounge tickets are available for early entry and exclusive pours, and Designated Driver tickets are also available at a discounted rate.
Redondo Beach Summer of Music
Redondo Beach Pier
121 W Torrance Blvd.
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
www.redondopier.com
The Redondo Pier Association is bringing free evenings of music to the pier every Thursday and Saturday night this month. Tonight features rockability music from the Anaheim band Amber Foxx. They’ll be playing at the west end of the pier starting at 6:00pm, so pack a snack and enjoy a free concert as the sun sets.
“Journey of the Monkey King”
Pasadena Civic Auditorium
300 East Green St.
Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 449-7360
spreadinglovefightingcancer.com
The Rom Shing Hakka Opera Troupe is making its U.S. debut with a showcase of music, dance, and high-flying acrobatics. Their performance is a martial arts-filled rendition of one of the most fabled stories in Chinese literature and opera, “Journey of the Monkey King.” A tale about the fight between good and evil, as well as serving a higher purpose, the show is an incredible demonstration of what many consider to be an all but forgotten art.
