Aaron Donald A No-Show For Start Of Rams Training Camp Friday

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald did not report to training camp with the rest of his Los Angeles Rams’ teammates Friday at the University of California, Irvine, as he attempts to negotiate a new contract.
All Rams’ players were required to report by 11 a.m. Friday. However, Donald was not among them, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Donald is in the midst of a summer-long holdout. One of the best defensive tackles in the league, he is in the final year of a four-year, $10.13 million deal he signed as a rookie in 2014. His base salary this year is $1.8 million.
Players under contract risk a $40,000 per-day fine for holding out from training camp.
“We are working to find the resolution,” Snead said Thursday. “I don’t want to get into optimistic or pessimistic because it is a complicated situation and we respect Aaron and his group and we are working to try to find a win-win.”
The Rams will hold their first open practice at 3 p.m. Saturday. All open practices are free to the public. For the full practice schedule click here. For detailed training camp information, click here.
The Rams’ rookie players reported to training camp on Wednesday.
One Comment