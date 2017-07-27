Metro Blue, Expo Line Service Limited During Electrical Fire Repairs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Metro’s service on the Blue and Expo line will be limited during Thursday morning’s peak hours while crews repair damage caused by an electrical fire at the 7th Street/Metro Station.
Ten buses have been brought in to shuttle passengers along Flower Street between the 7th Street/Metro Station and the Pico Station. Rail passengers may enter the shuttle buses on Flower Street next to the 7th Street/Metro Station, Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo said.
Metro crews worked all night to repair the damages caused by the fire, but they don’t expect to finish before the peak hours are over, Ubaldo said.
The flames started just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, and nine people, mostly Metro employees, were treated for smoke inhalation. One was hospitalized.
The fire involved two electrical transformers, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
