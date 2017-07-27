Marijuana Entrepreneur Prepares For ‘Green Rush’ In LA After Recreational Use Approved

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) – L.A. County is about to give out licenses to grow and manufacture marijuana products.
California voters passed Proposition 64 last November, legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 years and older. It’s expected to be legal in January.
It’s a big step forward for diversity in multi-billion-dollar industry.
Priscilla Vilchis is one of 13 people to get the preliminary OK.
She agrees with supporters of the move, who say it will open the “green rush” to minorities.
“I grew up in a very old-fashioned and conservative Latino home,” she said. “And drugs were always very frowned upon very bad.”
Vilchis got two medical cannabis licenses in Nevada in 2014. That’s where she currently owns and runs a marijuana facility.
But now she says she’d like to educate people on marijuana.
“My longterm goal is to one day have marijuana replace the opioids and all these leading causes of death and people overdosing,” she explained.
Now she’s excited to come home to Los Angeles. And for anyone looking to get into the industry, she has some advice.
“I would say be dedicated, always keep a good head on your shoulders and stay humble.”