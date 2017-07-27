The Harmful Effects Of 4.5 Trillion Cigarette Butts On Wildlife

For some, flicking a cigarette butt seems like an easy way to get rid of it. But the truth is, not only does this create an eyesore at beaches, parks, and on the street — cigarette butts are also toxic and harmful to wildlife. In fact, consuming just one cigarette butt could kill a small animal.
Cigarette Butts Pollute the Environment
It may seem like cigarettes butts are made of harmless bits of paper and cotton… Not quite. Cigarette butts can take up to 10 years to decompose, all the while leaking hundreds of toxic chemicals, including nicotine, formaldehyde, lead, and arsenic, into our waterways and soil.
Cigarette Butts Can Destroy Wildlife Habitat
Did you know that discarded cigarette butts have a significant environmental impact? An estimated 4.5 trillion cigarettes butts pollute our environment, and the sad thing is that Big Tobacco isn’t doing anything about it. Go to TobaccoFreeCA.com/Come-Clean to learn more about toxic cigarette butt pollution and find out how you can help make Big Tobacco come clean.
