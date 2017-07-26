John Burnard, riverside, city council, councilman, arrest, domestic violence

Riverside City Councilman Resigns After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

July 26, 2017 11:29 PM
Filed Under: City Council, Domestic Violence, John Burnard l, Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A Riverside City Councilman has resigned after a recent arrest at Lake Havasu.

Riverside City Councilman John Burnard was arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona earlier this month.

According to a redacted police report, a woman claims the councilman strangled her unconscious at their home after she hugged someone at a bar. The report says another woman stepped into help and the councilman strangled her too. Officers described Burnard as intoxicated, blowing a .17 —  double the legal limit.

This week, Mayor Rusty Bailey announced the councilman’s resignation, reading a letter he received from Burnard.

That letter reads in part: “… I have faced challenges of a personal nature that have affected both my physical health and my immediate family.

“Unfortunately, I cannot devote the time and the energy that my family and my health require while also serving in the City Council.”

Burnard had not responded to CBS2/KCAL9’s request for comment at the time of this report.

According to police, he has no prior domestic assault history.

