Inmates Reach $2.5M Settlement Over Abuse At Rancho Cucamonga Jail

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (AP) — A group of 32 current and former inmates of a Rancho Cucamonga jail will get $2.5 million as part of a settlement of their lawsuits against the San Bernardino County government and sheriff’s department.
Their attorneys say inmates at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga were stunned with Tasers while delivering meals to other inmates, which led to trays of food splattering on the floor, according to the Los Angeles Times. The attorneys also said the inmates were held at gunpoint while deputies jerked their handcuffed wrists above their heads in a move called “chicken winging.”
The settlement agreement is connected to five federal lawsuits against the county and sheriff’s department, which runs the jail. Under the terms of the settlement, the lawsuits were dismissed, according to the Times.
