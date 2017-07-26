June Foray, Voice Of Bullwinkle’s Rocky, Dies At 99

July 26, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Boris And Natasha, June Foray, Obit, Rocky And Bullwinkle, Voice Over Artist
June Foray arrives at the 41st Annual Annie Awards -- a show she is credited with helping create -- in 2014,
(credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  June Foray, the legendary voice of such beloved cartoon characters as Rocky of Rocky & Bullwinkle fame, has died.

Foray was 99.

Through the early 50s and 60s she owned about every significant female voice including Cindy Lou Who in “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” Dudley Do-Right’s girlfriend Nell, Granny in the “Tweety and Sylvester” series, Witch Hazel and many more.

She got her big break in 1950 playing Lucifer the cat in “Cinderella.”

Her nickname was “The Cartoon Queen.” She has more than 300 credits and perhaps half as many more uncredited roles. Her last credited work came only three years ago.

If Rocky was her most famous voice, not far behind was Rocky’s nemesis, Russian villain Natasha Fatale of Boris and Natasha fame.

Fans of the “Twilight Zone” will remember her voice as the creepy talking doll “Talky Tina.” According to her IMDB.com bio, Foray was also the voice of the actual Chatty Cathy doll.

In 1972, she came up with the Annie Awards which recognizes excellence in animated works.

Variety credits Foray for tirelessly working to get the Academy Awards to create a special animated features category.

Foray would have turned 100 on September 18.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch