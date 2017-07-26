June Foray, Voice Of Bullwinkle’s Rocky, Dies At 99

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — June Foray, the legendary voice of such beloved cartoon characters as Rocky of Rocky & Bullwinkle fame, has died.
Foray was 99.
Through the early 50s and 60s she owned about every significant female voice including Cindy Lou Who in “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” Dudley Do-Right’s girlfriend Nell, Granny in the “Tweety and Sylvester” series, Witch Hazel and many more.
She got her big break in 1950 playing Lucifer the cat in “Cinderella.”
Her nickname was “The Cartoon Queen.” She has more than 300 credits and perhaps half as many more uncredited roles. Her last credited work came only three years ago.
If Rocky was her most famous voice, not far behind was Rocky’s nemesis, Russian villain Natasha Fatale of Boris and Natasha fame.
Fans of the “Twilight Zone” will remember her voice as the creepy talking doll “Talky Tina.” According to her IMDB.com bio, Foray was also the voice of the actual Chatty Cathy doll.
In 1972, she came up with the Annie Awards which recognizes excellence in animated works.
Variety credits Foray for tirelessly working to get the Academy Awards to create a special animated features category.
Foray would have turned 100 on September 18.
