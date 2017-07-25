Mountain Lion Spotted In Front Of Orange County Grocery Store

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — People here living on Redhill Avenue near the 5 freeway say they are used to seeing some wildlife like raccoons, coyotes but definitely not mountain lions.
A picture of the lion was captured on a security camera in front of the Stater Bros. on Redhill Avenue.
The City of Tustin has posted information on their website from the Dept. of Fish & Wildlife about the sighting.
Authorities say the cougar is a juvenile and it is not a public safety issue right now.
One shopper was surprised to hear of the sighting.
“I’ve never heard of a mountain lion coming down here at all,” Jordan Gomez said. “Coyotes? that’s even rare, but for a mountain lion to be here, that’s absurd.”
Tustin police say please call them if you see a mountain lion.
