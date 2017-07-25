Mountain Lion Spotted In Front Of Orange County Grocery Store

July 25, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Mountain Lion Sighting

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — People here living on Redhill Avenue near the 5 freeway say they are used to seeing some wildlife like raccoons, coyotes but definitely not mountain lions.

A picture of the lion was captured on a security camera in front of the Stater Bros. on Redhill Avenue.

The City of Tustin has posted information on their website from the Dept. of Fish & Wildlife about the sighting.

Authorities say the cougar is a juvenile and it is not a public safety issue right now.

One shopper was surprised to hear of the sighting.

“I’ve never heard of a mountain lion coming down here at all,” Jordan Gomez said. “Coyotes? that’s even rare, but for a mountain lion to be here, that’s absurd.”

Tustin police say please call them if you see a mountain lion.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch