Huntington Beach Chipotle Latest OC Restaurant To Be Hit By Robbers

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A robbery at a Chipotle may be connected to a rash of restaurant robberies throughout Orange County, police said Tuesday.
A robbery in progress was reported about 9:40 p.m. Monday at 16241 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach police Sgt. Tom Weizoerick said. The gunman fled before police officers arrived.
The man wearing a white shirt, a baseball cap, and green pants took at least $500 and ran out of the front door going south on Beach Boulevard, Weizoerick said. Officers set up a perimeter, but were still unable to locate him.
Weizoerick said multiple agencies will share information from their respective robbery investigations to determine if they’re connected.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment