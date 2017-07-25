Huntington Beach Chipotle Latest OC Restaurant To Be Hit By Robbers

July 25, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: huntington beach, Orange County, Robbery

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A robbery at a Chipotle may be connected to a rash of restaurant robberies throughout Orange County, police said Tuesday.

A robbery in progress was reported about 9:40 p.m. Monday at 16241 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach police Sgt. Tom Weizoerick said. The gunman fled before police officers arrived.

The man wearing a white shirt, a baseball cap, and green pants took at least $500 and ran out of the front door going south on Beach Boulevard, Weizoerick said. Officers set up a perimeter, but were still unable to locate him.

Weizoerick said multiple agencies will share information from their respective robbery investigations to determine if they’re connected.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch