Chaffey College Officer Fires At Woman, Then Arrests Her Following Pursuit

RANCHO CUCAMONA (CBSLA.com) – A woman who was shot at by a community college officer in Rancho Cucamonga is under arrest following a bizarre pursuit Tuesday morning.

The shooting involving a Chaffey College Campus Police Department officer occurred at 6:40 a.m., Rancho Cucamonga police said. No one was hurt.

The incident began when the officer made contact with the suspect, Jullian Burdwell, while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the college, which is located in the 5800 block of Haven Avenue, just north of the 210 Freeway.

What prompted the officer to initially approach Burdwell in her car was not disclosed. At some point during this encounter, the officer fired at Burdwell, police said. She was not struck by the gunfire, however.

Instead, she drove away and a short pursuit ensued through several nearby streets before Burdwell returned to the Chaffey College parking lot.

The officer who was in pursuit saw several employees walking in the area and was afraid she might drive at them. The officer then conducted a Legal Intervention Maneuver to stop her car and take her into custody, police said.

After determining that she was not wounded, Burdwell was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evasion and obstructing an officer. Her bail was set at $50,000.

The officer was not identified.