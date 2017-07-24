Trump, Schiff Exchange Barbs In Twitter Feud

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — President Donald Trump slammed a Southern California Congressman as “sleazy” in a Twitter feud between the two politicians Monday.

The exchange began when Trump took aim at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) for his high-profile role as one of the more outspoken – and often controversial – opponents of the administration.

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Schiff responded that Trump’s “comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office” and criticized the president for watching too much TV.

With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office. https://t.co/NvZydYbnyW — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 24, 2017

Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, is one of the entities investigating if Russia meddled into last year’s U.S. election and was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

