LA Pastor Detained, Faces Deportation For Entering US Illegally As Teen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Faith community leaders and family members Monday protested the detention and planned deportation of a a Los Angeles pastor who has been in the U.S. illegally for more than two decades.
Noe Carias was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on 25-year-old deportation orders stemming from Carias entering the U.S. without permission as a teenager.
The Evangelical Assemblies of God pastor has a wife, Victoria, who is a U.S. citizen, and two children ages 5 and 7.
Evangelical Latino leaders along with members of the interfaith community gathered at the Federal Building in downtown L.A. calling for Carias’ freedom.
“It’s our prayer, hope and desire for ICE to grant the stay of removal for him,” said Assemblies of God Southern District Superintendent Dr. Sergio Navarette. “He’s married to Mrs. Carias, a U.S. Citizen, and they both have two precious children. As their Superintendent, I’ve known Pastor Carias for many years and I can testify of his faithful service to God and to our Hispanic people for many years.”
A GoFundMe page aimed at raising money for Carias’ legal battle has raised almost $2,000 in less than two weeks.
