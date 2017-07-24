‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Linkin Park Mourns Loss Of Chester Bennington

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week.

The rock band said Monday that the “shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

The statement read in part: “We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

Bennington died by hanging, according to The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office spokesman Ed Winter, who says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles. Bennington was found dead Thursday.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

A suicide note was not found.

The band canceled its North American tour Friday.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, which became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include “In the End,” ”What I’ve Done” and “Numb.”

