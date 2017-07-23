SWEET! Man Buys $1M Winning Scratchers Ticket While Stopping For Frozen Yogurt

SAN MATEO (CBSLA.com) — Sometimes, it pays to give into your cravings.
Quite literally.
Don’t believe us? Just ask Moises Alonzo-Reyes, who was on his way home from work and decided to grab frozen yogurt at La Raza Market in San Mateo.
Once there, Alonzo-Reyes purchased a Scratchers ticket that would lead to a $1 million win!
“I bought the Million Dollar Multiplier ticket at La Raza Market. I scratched the ticket in the store and saw that I won. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
Alonzo-Reyes, who hasn’t seen his family in more than 12 years, plans on using the funds to move back to Central America.
One Comment