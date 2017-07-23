Bush’s Baked Beans Announces Voluntary Recall Of 3 Varieties

July 23, 2017 8:13 PM
Filed Under: Bush Brothers & Company, Bush's Baked Beans, Product, Recall
One of three types of beans being recalled by Bush Brothers & Company.
(credit: Bush Brothers & Company)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   Bush Brothers & Company — makers of a variety of baked bean products — has announced the voluntary recall of three of their products.

The company cited packing issues with three types of their 28 ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to a potentially defective side seam on the cans.

The company recalled the beans as a precaution. No illnesses were reported.

The company is asking consumers to toss the cans listed in the recall even if they don’t look strange or smell funny.

For a look at the products, UPC and lot codes and container numbers, click here.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Thom S Johnson says:
    July 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Is business that bad, that they are asking people to throw away cans of bean, so they have to go out and buy replacement cans.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch