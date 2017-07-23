Bush’s Baked Beans Announces Voluntary Recall Of 3 Varieties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Bush Brothers & Company — makers of a variety of baked bean products — has announced the voluntary recall of three of their products.
The company cited packing issues with three types of their 28 ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to a potentially defective side seam on the cans.
The company recalled the beans as a precaution. No illnesses were reported.
The company is asking consumers to toss the cans listed in the recall even if they don’t look strange or smell funny.
For a look at the products, UPC and lot codes and container numbers, click here.
One Comment
Is business that bad, that they are asking people to throw away cans of bean, so they have to go out and buy replacement cans.