Firefighters Make Progress Battling La Verne Fire

July 23, 2017 5:30 PM
LA VERNE (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters are making progress battling a brush fire burning in La Verne.

The Rodeo Fire began on a hillside near Briney Point Road and Williams Avenue at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It quickly burned from five acres up to 20 acres.

The Live Oak Canyon reservoir was helping firefighters contain the fire.

Three different air ships were making drops — LA City Fire, LA County Fire and the Erickson Air Crane were giving assistance.

Sky2’s Desmond Shaw was reporting that fire crews were getting a handle on the blaze. CBS2’s Greg Mills confirmed that the fire was being contained.

Live Oak Canyon is under a voluntary evacuation. There is no mandatory evacuation as of yet.

UPDATE: As of 7 p.m. Sunday evening the fire was about 50 percent contained — burning four acres. Three firefighters sustained minor injures.

 

