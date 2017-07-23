Best Things To Do In Downtown Los Angeles

Exploring Downtown Los Angeles has never been easier. With the recently expanded Metrolink, getting to DTLA is convenient for many. The city itself was established in 1781 by Mexican explorers and families, and became a hub for trade. Today, the Downtown area is a hot spot for rich culture, fascinating history, interesting architecture and some of the best food. Whether you are a visitor to this city, or an Angeleno, on vacation or a staycation, Downtown Los Angeles will keep you busy, interested and enriched.

See A Show At The Walt Disney Concert Hall



Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.laphil.com 111 S. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 The cultural and artistic center amid Downtown L.A., the Walt Disney Concert Hall hosts 165 musical performances during its Los Angeles “winter season,” hosting the LA Philharmonic among other distinguished musicians. Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, visitors can tour the creative and beautiful acoustic space throughout the year. Take a complimentary hour-long self-guided audio tour (narrated by actor and Tony Award-winner John Lithgow) or guided tour to understand and learn about the Hall’s architecture, its gardens and first-rate theater.

Get Historical At The Los Angeles Conservancy



Los Angeles Conservancy

523 W. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 623-2489

www.laconservancy.org 523 W. 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 623-2489 One of the best ways to explore the history of Downtown Los Angeles is to walk along with one of The Conservancy’s many self-guided or docent-led tours. This non-profit organization works to preserve, educate and revitalize historical architecture and cultural birthplaces of L.A. You can visit Angeleno Heights, take an in-depth look at L.A.’s art deco, tour City Hall, check out downtown landmarks, absorb the rich history and architecture of the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, stroll through the revitalization of downtown nightlife, walk the streets of Chinatown, and many more. Visit The Conservancy website for tour info. Currently you can sign up to participate in its Summer Evening Walking tours now through September 22nd.

See A Game Or Concert



STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.staplescenter.com 1111 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90015 Throughout the year, The STAPLES Center plays host to all Lakers and Clippers basketball home games, all Kings hockey games, as well as plenty of concerts in all genre’s. Artists, including everyone from Adelle to Bruce Springsteen have played this venue.

See The Historic Union Station



Union Station

800 N. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.unionstationla.com 800 N. Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 A visit to Los Angeles Union Station is more than just an inside look into the largest railroad passenger terminal out West. Visitors will also be enlightened by its signature Mission-style art, architecture and Los Angeles culture. Built in 1939, Union Station offers several free tours at 10:30 a.m.throughout the week. Guests will view the works of local L.A. artists such as hand-painted streetscapes, illuminated photography, steel sculptures, and murals. This gives visitors the opportunity to explore the rich artistic culture that resides in Los Angeles. Take a break at one of the station’s restaurants including Cafe Crepe, Traxx and Barista Society.

Visit A Museum



The Broad, MOCA, Grammy Museum & FIDM Museum The Broad is the newest museum opening in town. Named and financed by philanthropist Eli Broad, this contemporary art space features the Broad art collections as well as traveling exhibits. You can stand in line at The Broad or make advance reservations through the website. Admission is free and museum is closed on Mondays. MOCA showcases contemporary artists including Andy Warhol, Joseph Cornell, Robert Rauschenberg, Louise Nevelson, Mark Rothko, Joan Miro and more. Galleries feature an abundance of film, sculptures, paintings throughout the year. MOCA was designed by influential architect Arata Isozaki.General admission starts at $15. But note that admission is free every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and museum is closed on Tuesdays. The GRAMMY Museum is a perfect visit for any music fan. The museum offers multiple exhibits covering everything from songwriters and history of audio and electrical musical instruments to the studio, genres of music and the GRAMMY Awards, of course. General admission begins at $12.95. FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) Museum welcomes anyone interested in fashion, design, textiles and costumes. Each year the intimate museum features costumes and its designers from acclaimed films like “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Cinderella,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Selma,” television costumes and designers by “Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men” and “Downton Abbey”. It’s a fun place to take an up close look at these spectacular designs. Admission is free.

See A Show At The Music Center



Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-0777

www.musiccenter.org 135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-0777 Experience musical theater, drama, opera, ballet and music at the Music Center. The Music Center is home to the Ahmanson Theater, Mark Taper Forum, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Walt Disney Concert Hall. Upcoming shows at the Ahmanson include “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (through September 6, 2017), while at the Mark Taper “Head of Passes” with Phylicia Rashad (September 13 to October 22, 2017) will be playing. “Carmen” starring Ana María Martínez from September 9 to October 1, 2017 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is also a not to miss performance. As always, one of many performances not to be missed is by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Visit Grand Central Market



Grand Central Market

317 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 624-2378

www.grandcentralmarket.com 317 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 624-2378 Since 1917 Grand Central Market has been a bustling food and vendor emporium featuring an array of food choices. Grab the most amazing egg sandwich from Eggslut (wait in line – it’s worth every bite), classic BBQ at Horse Thief, bagels, smoked fish and more at Wexler’s Deli, the best ever Salvadorian pupusas from Sarita’s Pupuseria, non-traditional vegan ramen bowls from Ramen Hood, locally brewed Golden Road beer, handcrafted matcha truffles by Valerie’s Confections Bakery & Cafe, and a scoop of California’s McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream.

Hang Out At L.A Live.



L.A. Live

800 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(866) 548-3452

www.lalive.com 800 W Olympic BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90015(866) 548-3452 L.A. Live has become one of the most popular areas to be at in downtown L.A. Home to ice skating during the holidays, numerous restaurants, attractions, concert venues and more, there’s plenty to do and see here. It sits adjacent to the STAPLES Center, so it’s easy to grab a bite here before or after a Lakers game or a concert!

