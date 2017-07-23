Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Los Angeles

As the summer season starts to come to a close, Southland kids tend to get a bit restless. The City of Angels is ripe with late summer activities that are family-friendly and fun for all.



Taste of Ecuador

Placita Olvera

425 N. Los Angeles St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 680-2525

www.eventbrite.com

If you've ever sampled the fruits of this evocative South American country, then you know that the 19th annual Taste of Ecuador will be a winner, especially with all the food booths serving the zesty nation's cuisine all over Olvera Street. Add in a colorful parade completed with beauty queens and cool cars, a plethora of musicians playing familiar tunes from South of the border and a number of vendors hawking everything from native crafts to native clothing–and you know you'll be set for a great day in downtown L.A.



Eat Hear See

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

100 N. Garfield Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91101

www.eatseehear.com

"Mean Girls" is one of those iconic movies that makes everyone think of high school and the actions of certain individuals who know how to get attention through nefarious means. See this Lindsey Lohan film on a 52-foot screen as it plays outdoors outside Pasadena City Hall and you have yourself an event to remember. If you decide on this crowd-pleaser for a night of family fun, expect to also enjoy the sounds of some local bands, and a number of food trucks to feed your cravings. Oh, and include your hound on this adventure because dogs are invited too. Also, bring along pillows and blankets and cushions to make this enjoyable effort even more comfortable than if you do not.



Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 795-9311

www.visitpasadena.com

Brick Fest Live brings the LEGO experience to the forefront as fans of these plastic building pieces are in for a bonanza of exhibits that will have certain aficionados ready to get in on the action, be that by helping make a large-scale floor mosaic or by playing a favorite LEGO game. Even a miniature golf course made of the bright primary colored toys will be on hand so get ready to show your skills. It's all about beating the parents at this ageless game of strategy and chance.

Cinespia

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 223-3430

www.cinespia.com

For 15 years, Cinespia has brought engaging films to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery so fans can sit under the stats and watch to their heart's delight. This engagement features the legendary "Princess Bride", a favorite for all ages who are ripe to enjoy the evening after listening to piped in music courtesy talented DJs, dining picnic style in among the grave sites and making use of photo booths to commemorate the time your family gathered at what was possibly the most unlikely haunt they ever visit for for doing such things. Just remember: Anything's possible in Hollywood.



Festival of the Chariots

Santa Monica Civic Auditorium

1855 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 836-2676

www.festivalofchariots.com

A trio of vibrant chariots carrying three deities during the Festival of the Chariots in a procession pulled by literally hundreds of chanting people who move along from from Santa Monica Civic Auditorium all the way to Venice Beach. Once their chosen destination is reached, all kinds of festivities take place, from dancing to dining on all kinds of eatables enjoyed in India. Hare Krishna!

By Jane Lasky