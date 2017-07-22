Police Seek Woman Who Abducted Granddaughter In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – Detectives are looking for a Mexican woman who they say abducted her granddaughter in Victorville Friday and plans to take her back to Mexico.
Victorville police say 51-year-old Luz Maria Garza-Ramones of Monterrey, Mexico, abducted 5-year-old Aleysha Martinez-Ruiz.
Ramones is Ruiz’s maternal grandmother.
According to Victorville police, Ruiz was last seen by her mother at 3 p.m. at 15251 Seneca Rd.
Police believe that Ramones is attempting to take Ruiz back to Monterrey to be with the rest of her family.
Ramones does not have a vehicle and may be traveling by bus, police said.
Ramones is described as Hispanic with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a red blouse and blue shorts.
Ruiz is described as Hispanic, 3-foot-6 and weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress with a gold zipper.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 760-241-2911.
