Police Seek Woman Who Abducted Granddaughter In Victorville

July 22, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – Detectives are looking for a Mexican woman who they say abducted her granddaughter in Victorville Friday and plans to take her back to Mexico.

user30969 1500737719 media2 Police Seek Woman Who Abducted Granddaughter In Victorville

Aleysha Martinez-Ruiz. (Victorville PD)

Victorville police say 51-year-old Luz Maria Garza-Ramones of Monterrey, Mexico, abducted 5-year-old Aleysha Martinez-Ruiz.

user30969 1500737718 media1 Police Seek Woman Who Abducted Granddaughter In Victorville

Luz Maria Garza-Ramones (L) and her granddaughter Aleysha Martinez-Ruiz. (Victorville PD)

Ramones is Ruiz’s maternal grandmother.

According to Victorville police, Ruiz was last seen by her mother at 3 p.m. at 15251 Seneca Rd.

Police believe that Ramones is attempting to take Ruiz back to Monterrey to be with the rest of her family.

Ramones does not have a vehicle and may be traveling by bus, police said.

Ramones is described as Hispanic with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a red blouse and blue shorts.

Ruiz is described as Hispanic, 3-foot-6 and weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress with a gold zipper.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 760-241-2911.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch