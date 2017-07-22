Students Robbed Near UCLA By Armed Men Donning Gold Grills

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for two armed men with gold teeth grills who committed two separate armed robberies near the University of California, Los Angeles overnight Friday.
According to UCLA police, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports from two separate groups who said they had been robbed by two men brandishing a handgun and pocket knife.
One robbery occurred in the 400 block of Landfair Avenue, and the second in the 500 block of Glenrock Avenue.
The victims told police the suspects approached them and demanded property. After taking it, the suspects were last seen fleeing on foot south on Glenrock Avenue.
There were no injuries. Some of the victims were UCLA students, police said, and some were not.
The first suspect was described as black, 20s, 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, gold teeth grills, a black hooded sweater and red hood.
The second was described as black, 20s, 6-foot-2 with a skinny build and also with gold grills.
Anyone with information on the suspects should call UCLA police at 310-825-1491.
