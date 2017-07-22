New Drink Order Aimed At Saving Women In Danger At Bars

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — It’s a new drink order that is aimed at helping women in trouble.

It’s called an Angel Shot.

Women can order the shot, discreetly, if they feel they are in danger or at the very least, uncomfortable.

At Patrick Molloy’s in Hermosa Beach bartenders have an ear out for a drink order not on the menu.

KCAL 9’s Cristy Fajardo says ladies can discreetly signal they need help by ordering the angel shot.

“Guys take it to another level,” says bar manager Vi Nguyen. “And it happens with girls, the opposite, too. But we’re more concerned with making sure our customers are safe.”

Nguyen heard about a similar program in the U.K. and suggested Molloy’s do the same.

For the last four months a sign in the ladies room has explained the code

Order an angel shot neat and someone will walk you to your car. On the rocks? The bar will call you a ride. Order the shot with a lime and the bar will call police.

“It kinda makes sense cause we’re in an era where there’s a lot of stuff going on,” says bar patron Sierra Shotts.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said one woman, “I think a lot more bars around here should do it.”

The idea is catching on.

Several of Molloy’s neighbors have adopted the code. Nguyen says she often sees women in uncomfortable situations and is grateful she found a way to make them feel safe on the bar stools

To date, no patron has asked for an angel shot.

“And I’m glad no one has [had to],” Nguyen said. “But if they do, we are here for them.”