LAUSD Officers Shoot, Injure Suspect In Westlake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Officers from the Los Angeles Unified School District where involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake area Saturday, where a suspect was wounded.
The officer-involved shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of South Union Avenue, said Lt. Chris Ramirez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section, and the condition of the suspect was not known.
The officers were in the midst of doing routine duties, when they spotted a man holding a knife in a threatening manner, Ramirez said.
At some point the officers utilized a non-lethal bean bag and a foot pursuit began. The suspect tried to enter a vehicle with two occupants and the officer-involved shooting occurred, according to Ramirez.
Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to an area hospital, where his condition was not known, he said.
Police released no further information about the two occupants inside the vehicle.
