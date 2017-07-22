Gas Tax Increase Fast Tracks LA County Road Repairs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County will benefit from $23.7 million in fast-tracked road repairs beginning this summer made possible by the recent passage of the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 (Senate Bill 1), a California gas tax increase expected to raise $54 billion over the next decade to fix transportation infrastructure.
The public works projects include a $7.2 million pavement preservation project on a nearly 22-mile stretch of State Route 1 between Long Beach and Hermosa Beach.
“This legislation provides for needed investments to fix California’s roads, and Caltrans is acting quickly to get to work,” Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said. “This summer we will deploy construction teams across the state to resurface highways, improve safety for motorists and start filling more potholes than ever before.”
The California State Transportation Agency and the Department of Transportation are expediting $285 million worth of road repair projects across the state as a result of the tax even before revenue from SB 1 starts to accrue this fall.
For complete details on SB 1 visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov/.
