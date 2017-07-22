Dodgers Star Kershaw Gives Free Backpacks To Families In Need

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitched in to help Los Angeles school children get free backpacks.

The Dream Center held its annual Back to School Backpack Bash Saturday, offering up games, fun and backpacks full of supplies for families in need.

“School’s not cheap,” said Kershaw. “There’s a lot of things you need to help with your education. If we can do a little part in that to help out that’s great for us.”

And clearly giving runs in the family — Kershaw’s 2-year-old daugther Cali — who is about the size of a backpack — joined in to hand them out.

Kershaw has been involved with the event for the last four years. However, this is the second year in a row his foundation Kershaw’s Challenge has taken up all the purchasing of the school supplies for the kids.

“Hopefully if you have the right equipment and supplies, you can get off on the right foot in the school year,” said Kershaw.

Soon-to-be 5th grader Isela Matul was one of the 2,500 young people getting free school supplies. That meant getting in line six hours early. Time spent so tough choices won’t have to be made.

Matul’s favorite subject is math so although she may not know Kershaw’s stats, she knows the value of his gift.

“I’ll tell him thank you because he bought everything and and it costs so much,” said Matul.

Money well spent, making Kershaw an ace on the diamond — and off.