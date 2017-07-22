2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt In Violent Corvette Wreck In Irvine

July 22, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – Two women were killed and a man was critically wounded when their Corvette crashed in Irvine early Saturday morning, shearing a fire hydrant in the process.

The Corvette carrying three people crashed at Jamboree Road, between Main Street and Kelvin Avenue, a little before 2:20 a.m., according to Irvine police.

Officers and Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to find two women dead at the scene. A man was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. No names were released.

Crews had to shut off water because a fire hydrant was sheared off by the Corvette, police said. No other vehicles were involved.

Jamboree Road remained shut down as of 9 a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Joshua Van Tilborg says:
    July 22, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Wait was this in Irvine, or Anaheim?

    Reply | Report comment |

