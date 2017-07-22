2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt In Violent Corvette Wreck In Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – Two women were killed and a man was critically wounded when their Corvette crashed in Irvine early Saturday morning, shearing a fire hydrant in the process.
The Corvette carrying three people crashed at Jamboree Road, between Main Street and Kelvin Avenue, a little before 2:20 a.m., according to Irvine police.
Officers and Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to find two women dead at the scene. A man was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. No names were released.
Crews had to shut off water because a fire hydrant was sheared off by the Corvette, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
Jamboree Road remained shut down as of 9 a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
One Comment
Wait was this in Irvine, or Anaheim?