Dodgers Organist Plays ‘Numb’ In Tribute To Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

July 21, 2017 7:42 AM
Ryan Mayer

The music world was stunned yesterday by the news that Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had died at age 41, at his home near Los Angeles. Police said that they are investigating the death as an apparent suicide.

As soon as the news surfaced, tributes to the singer began pouring in from across the music world, with many athletes and teams paying tribute as well. As the Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves at Dodgers Stadium last night, the team’s organist, Dieter Ruehle, opened the pregame routine with his version of the Linkin Park song “Numb”.

 

 

Ruehle wasn’t the only member of the Dodgers organization to honor the late singer. The starting pitcher for the game, Brandon McCarthy, chose a song from the band to warm up to prior to the first inning.

 

Bennington’s death came on what would have been the birthday of Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in May of this year. Cornell’s death hit the Linkin Park singer hard and he later performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral service. Bennington is survived by his second wife Talinda and six children.

