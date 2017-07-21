Teen With Autism Who Prompted Amber Alert Located

July 21, 2017 5:38 AM
PARAMOUNT (CBSLA.com) — Police have located a missing teenager with autism who prompted an amber alert early Friday morning. The vehicle has also been located.

The car carrying 17-year-old Frank Borboa inside was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in Paramount, prompting the amber alert, authorities said.

Frank Borboa

The incident happened sometime before midnight at 6601 E. Alondra Blvd. where the vehicle’s engine was left running with Borboa inside, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Borboa’s older sister had left the car running, officials said.

Borboa is described as Hispanic — 5 foot 7, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray and blue tank top, tan cargo shorts and white socks with slippers.

The vehicle is a black 2015 four-door Honda Civic with gray rims and a front windshield cracked. Bright light illuminated license plate number is 7LGH091.

There is no information on possible suspects.

