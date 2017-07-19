Woman Killed, Man Wounded In Inglewood Shooting

July 19, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for suspects in a double-shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured in Inglewood late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Manchester Avenue. According to Inglewood police, officers arrived to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The man remains in serious condition, police said.

It’s unknown if the shooting was gang-related. Three men were seen running for the area, police said.

The victims were not immediately identified.

