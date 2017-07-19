Wild Pursuit Of Carjacking Suspect Ends In Dramatic Crash, Foot Chase

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD chased a carjacking suspect with the driver often exceeding 90 mph on surface streets around the Valley.

The chase began near the Van Nuys Airport and ended about 20 minutes later on Woodman Avenue in Panorama City.

The suspect drove erratically, side-swiped several vehicles, drove on the wrong side of the road, caused several collisions and appeared to have no regard for his or the public’s safety.

“This person is a complete menace,” Stu Mundel reported in Sky 9.

The suspect blew through an intersection and was struck in the rear by another driver. The suspect then hit a light pole.

Officials also said the suspect was possibly armed. CBS 2’s Tom Wait said police did not confirm whether the suspect was armed.

The front of the car suffered damage after several crashes.

After crashing, he got out of the car holding what appeared to be a weapon.

The suspect got about two blocks from the crash scene before being tackled by half a dozen officers.

A woman who was driving the car that hit the suspect causing him to hit the pole was taken to a hospital, Wait reported.

Wait spoke to William Ruiz, owner of the car that was reported stolen.

“He just came up to the car, jumped in and took off,” Ruiz said.