Wedding Planner Scammed Thousands From Southland Families, Police Say

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Authorities say an event planner with multiple aliases stole thousands of dollars from Southland families who had hired him to organize weddings and quinceaneras.
Anaheim police arrested 38-year-old Byron Vinicio Sanchez June 27 on three counts each of grand theft and theft by false pretense.
Police said Sanchez – who also went by the names Lester Perez, Byron Sanchez Alonzo and Jairo Perez – signed contracts with several families for amounts ranging from between $6,000 to $15,000 per event.
After being paid, however, Sanchez would not provide services for the event for which he had been hired, police said.
Since his arrest, detectives have located several more potential victims across Orange and Los Angeles counties and believe that more could exist.
He is lodged in the Orange County jail without bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2. Anyone who believes they have been defrauded by Sanchez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIPS-OCCS.
One Comment