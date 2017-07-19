Police Officers Seriously Burned During Training Exercise

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) — Police officers and LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell are showing support for two K-9 cops burned on the job and raced to a hospital Wednesday night.
The seasoned officers are from South Gate and Downey Departments were doing a weekly training with their K-9’s when something non-police training happened inside the industrial building they were using. The incident burned their faces and upper bodies, police say.
McDonnell says it’s too soon to know exactly happened but the police departments and SoCal Edison are investigating.
Power is out for three buildings in the area.
Fellow officers are at the hospital pulling for the two. The K-9 dogs were not hurt.
One Comment