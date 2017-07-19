Tragedy Mounts For Former Bond Girl Lana Wood After Daughter Dies Of Heart Attack

July 19, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: Bond Girl, Evan Maldonado, Lana Wood, Natalie Wood, Obit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —    Tragedy continues to mount for actress Lana Wood after the death of her 42-year-old daughter who had a heart attack last week.

Wood, younger sister of actress Natalie Wood, who drowned off Catalina in 1981 under mysterious circumstances, told RadarOnline she removed life support from Evan Maldonado — her only child — on Tuesday.

The death comes two days before what would have been Natalie’s 79th birthday.

Lana Wood, 71,  is perhaps best known for TV’s “Peyton Place” and as one-time Bond girl Plenty O’Toole in 1971’s “Diamonds are Forever.”

This past April, she did a sit down interview with “Inside Edition.” During that interview, the five-times married (and once annulled) actress revealed she and her daughter, who was battling cancer, were basically homeless. Wood said she was living in a motel room just outside Los Angeles with her daughter, son-in-law, their three children and two dogs.

Wood said her financial troubles started with her daughter’s mounting medical bills and radiation treatments.

