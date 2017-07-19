Driver Smashes Into Montebello Store During Chase

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) – A brief pursuit overnight Tuesday came to an end when the suspect crashed into a store in Montebello.
The incident began at around midnight at Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard in Downey. According to Downey Police, officers ran a car’s plates and realized it was registered to a man wanted on a felony warrant. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect jumped onto the 5 Freeway north and then exited at Slauson Avenue. He then lost control of his car, drove up onto a sidewalk, sheered a traffic light camera pole and then slammed into a California Check Cashing Store at Washington Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. There were no serious injuries and there was no one inside the store, which was closed at the time.
Downey police did not release the suspect’s name or the charges he faces.
A financial estimate of the damage to the store was not immediately known.
