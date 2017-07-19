Deadly Pot Dispensary Shooting In South LA

SOUTH LA (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed and another wounded tonight in two shootings in South Los Angeles that appear to be related, police said.
The first shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. at a marijuana dispensary at Imperial and Broadway, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division. Arriving officers found three to four victims, including one victim dead of a gunshot wound, Im said.
Robbery is a possible motive.
There are no suspects yet.
The LAPD says they also responded to a shooting not long after the first shooting at 115th and Spring streets three minutes away. Police found one person shot there — a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Im said. That person was transported to the hospital.
The shootings are believed to be related given the close proximity of the shootings as well as the times, Im said.
