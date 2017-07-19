Best Places To Meet New People In Orange County

Making new friends can be hard – especially in Orange County. People are busy, and you may not where to go to meet people with similar interests. Well, International Friendship Day is July 30. If you want to observe the occasion by adding some new friends to your life, here are some places where you can meet some people with similar interests who just might become good friends.



OC Pop Quiz Trivia at C4 Deli

200 N. Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 263-1555

www.c4deli.com 200 N. BroadwaySanta Ana, CA 92701(714) 263-1555 Trivia nights make for great opportunities to meet new people. It’s a relaxed atmosphere where people come together for a common interest. C4 is a particularly good place to meet like-minded people. Sure, you can show off your knowledge of trivia. At the same time you can enjoy some great food and craft beer. Trivia night at C4 Deli is truly a convergence of a variety of interests. If you’re looking to meet new people, head here at 7 on Tuesday nights for good food, drinks, and company.



HB Yoga Collective

301 Main St., Suite 109

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-0810

www.hbyogacollective.com 301 Main St., Suite 109Huntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-0810 Yoga has become a favorite pastime throughout southern California. If you’re just a beginner or if you’re new to the area, you might not know where to begin to practice yoga and meet other people that can help you in your practice. HB Yoga Collective has a wide array of classes from Ashtanga to Hatha. It even offers some free yoga and meditation classes, which both provide great opportunities to meet people that are likely to keep you going to yoga classes.



Dodgeball

14522 Myford Road

Irvine, CA 92606

(714) 389-7900

www.kickball.com 14522 Myford RoadIrvine, CA 92606(714) 389-7900 If you’re someone who has always enjoyed playing dodgeball, this league is the perfect thing for you. After all, what could be more fun than a weekly dodgeball match? This is a great way to meet new people – especially if you don’t sign up with a full team. In that case you will be assigned to a team, and few things bring people together like playing a game or sport. Seasons are eight weeks long, so you’ll always be able to find one to join.



Dive Bar Book Club

www.meetup.com

www.meetup.com

When you want to meet new people, you want them to have some of the same interests as you. It's even better if one group combines two of your interests. Like all book clubs, the members of this club read a common book. Then they meet once a month in a bar to discuss the current book. It's a very social and non-threatening environment to meet new people and enjoy good discussions. The bars are generally in central Orange County. Joining the meetup is required, but it doesn't cost anything.



The Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 285-9422

www.thefridacinema.org 305 E. 4th St.Santa Ana, CA 92701(714) 285-9422 Orange County has no shortage of movie cinemas. However, if you’re a fan of classic films, The Frida is the place you’ll want to visit. Forget the latest blockbuster. At this cinema, you’ll find cult classics like “The Princess Bride” and “The Last Dragon.” When you come here to see one of your favorite movies, it’s easy to meet people with whom you can discuss all the films you think are classics.

By Gary Schwind