Ventura Man Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Killed 69-Year-Old Driver

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver they say killed a 69-year-old man on the 101 Freeway in Oxnard earlier this month in a violent two-car collision.
California Highway Patrol Tuesday identified the suspect in the late-night July 6 crash as 48-year-old Patrick John McVicker of Ventura.
According to CHP, McVicker was going north on the 101 Freeway – north of Victoria Avenue – when he lost control of his 2011 Audi S5. The Audi slammed into a 2013 Toyota Prius and then went through a guardrail and rolled off the side of the freeway. The Prius also struck the guardrail and the center divider wall.
The driver of the Prius, John Slade of Ojai, was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries. He passed away the following morning.
Following the crash, McVicker fled on foot, CHP said. As of Tuesday, he remains at large. He is described as white, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has ties to Ventura, Oxnard and Ojai.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call CHP at 805-662-2640.
