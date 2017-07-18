Tattoo Exhibit To Debut At LA County Natural History Museum

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – It’s being called an exhibit 5,000 years in the making.
This fall, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is scheduled to host the West Coast debut of Tattoo, a special exhibition that explores millennia of history, culture and art connected to body ink.
Featuring more than 125 images and objects – ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs tattooed onto silicone models of the human body – the exhibit will take a closer look at features specific to the rich tattoo cultures of Southern California, from Ventura to Los Angeles to Long Beach and Orange County.
Originally developed and produced by the musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris, Tattoo has made stops in Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum and, most recently, Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History.
Click here to buy tickets for the exhibit, which debuts Nov. 19.
